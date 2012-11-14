Meritor 4th-qtr profit falls

Nov 14 Truck parts maker Meritor Inc posted a fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak sales in Brazil, India and China.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $4 million, or 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $38 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Meritor earned 32 cents per share.

Revenue dropped 19 percent to $986 million.