版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日 星期三 21:09 BJT

Meritor 4th-qtr profit falls

Nov 14 Truck parts maker Meritor Inc posted a fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak sales in Brazil, India and China.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $4 million, or 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $38 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Meritor earned 32 cents per share.

Revenue dropped 19 percent to $986 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐