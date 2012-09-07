Merkel calls ECB strong, independent

BRIEF-VW's U.S. deliveries rise 12.7 pct in February
* Says February sales totaled 25,145 units, an increase of 12.7 percent over February 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1347/ Further company coverage:
VIENNA, Sept 7 Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the European Central Bank as independent and strong on Friday following an uproar in Germany over the ECB's new bond-buying programme for struggling euro zone members.
"The ECB is an independent and very strong institution," she told reporters when asked her opinion of the ECB plan during a trip to Vienna. She emphasised that help for struggling euro zone members would not come without strings attached.
"Conditionality is a very important point. Control and help, or control and conditions, go hand in hand," she said.
* Says February sales totaled 25,145 units, an increase of 12.7 percent over February 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1347/ Further company coverage:
* CEO Michele Buck at analyst conference-"we believe M&A will play an important role in diversifying our portfolio going forward"
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. application activity to refinance a mortgage climbed to its highest level since mid-December as 30-year home borrowing costs declined to their lowest in six weeks, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.