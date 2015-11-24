Merlin says human error caused Alton Towers crash

LONDON Nov 24 Merlin Entertainments said on Tuesday a roller coaster crash at Britain's Alton Towers theme park in June was caused by human error.

Having concluded its investigation Merlin said the accident, which seriously injured four teenagers, was the result of human error culminating in the manual override of "The Smiler" ride's safety control system without the appropriate protocols being followed.

Merlin said there were found to be no technical or mechanical problems with the ride itself.

The ride, which has been closed to the public since June, will re-open next year. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)