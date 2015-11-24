Merlin says human error caused Alton Towers crash

BRIEF-Qualcomm CEO Mollenkopf's 2016 compensation $11.1 mln vs $10.4 mln in 2015
* Qualcomm Inc - CEO Steve Mollenkopf's 2016 total compensation $11.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing
LONDON Nov 24 Merlin Entertainments said on Tuesday a roller coaster crash at Britain's Alton Towers theme park in June was caused by human error.
Having concluded its investigation Merlin said the accident, which seriously injured four teenagers, was the result of human error culminating in the manual override of "The Smiler" ride's safety control system without the appropriate protocols being followed.
Merlin said there were found to be no technical or mechanical problems with the ride itself.
The ride, which has been closed to the public since June, will re-open next year. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)
* Qualcomm Inc - CEO Steve Mollenkopf's 2016 total compensation $11.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union Co, the world's biggest money-transfer company, agreed to pay $586 million and admitted to turning a blind eye as criminals used its service for money laundering and fraud, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc says to sell 8.2 million shares of common stock of company, at a price to public of US$1.225 per share