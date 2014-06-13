Merlin private equity backers sell $615 mln stake

LONDON, June 13 Two of Merlin Entertainments'
private equity backers sold 100 million shares in the
British theme park owner for 366 million pounds ($615 million)
on Friday, according to Deutsche Bank, one of the banks handling
the sale.
Plans to place the shares by CVC Capital Partners Ltd
and Blackstone Group LP via Deutsche Bank and
Morgan Stanley were announced after Thursday's close.
Merlin is the world's second-biggest operator of visitor
attractions behind Walt Disney with brands such as Madam
Tussauds and Legoland and counted Blackstone and CVC as its
biggest shareholders after Kirkbi A/S, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia)