Merlin to open first Legoland theme park in South Korea

is to open a Legoland theme park in South Korea, as
part of its long term expansion plans to generate more of its
income from overseas markets.
Merlin, the world's second largest operator of visitor
attractions behind Walt Disney, said the new theme park
will cost up to 172 million pounds ($269.8 million).
It will invest around a third of the total, with the rest
coming from a property company funded by local investors.
The site will open in 2017 in the northern town of
Chuncheon, Gangwon Province and adds to the group's growing
portfolio of six Legoland parks around the world.
Merlin, which listed on the London stock market in November
last year, is aiming to expand its business in the Americas and
Asia Pacific with new sites.
It currently generates more than 60 percent of its revenues
from Britain and continental Europe but its ultimate goal is for
an equal split between Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific.
The company said in July it was advanced talks to open more
Legoland Parks overseas after a sales surge at its U.S. sites on
the back of "The Lego Movie" helped boost first half-profits.
Its shares added 1.2 percent to 371p by 0900 GMT, compared
with a flotation price of 315p.
