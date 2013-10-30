UPDATE 2-London float to value Tussauds owner at as much as $5.3 bln

* Offering shares at 280 pence to 330p each
* Expects to make market debut on Nov. 12
* Plans to sell up to 30 percent of company
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Oct 30 Madame Tussauds owner Merlin
Entertainments expects to be valued at as much as
3.3 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) when it makes its London stock
market debut next month, the group said on Wednesday.
Stronger equity markets over the last 12 months have helped
support a revival of European new listings after years of
drought due to the financial crisis. British insurer Just
Retirement and French cable operator Numericable are among those
currently taking orders for share sales.
Private-equity backed Merlin, which operates 99 attractions
in 22 countries, said 20 percent to 30 percent of the company
would be sold in the listing, in which it is offering its shares
at between 280 pence and 330p each.
That would value the world's second-largest visitor
attraction operator behind Walt Disney Co at between
2.86 billion pounds and 3.34 billion.
Merlin, whose brands - along with the Madame Tussauds
waxworks featuring figures such as Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga
- also include the Legoland theme parks and the London Eye
Ferris wheel, plans to raise 200 million pounds from the sale of
new shares to reduce debt.
Its owners, the Danish investment firm Kirkbi A/S which
controls Lego Group and the private equity firms Blackstone
Group and CVC, as well as company directors and
employees, will also sell some of their holdings, although
Kirkbi intends to remain a significant long-term shareholder.
The company plans to grow in both the United States and
China next year, including opening branches of Madame Tussauds
in San Francisco and Beijing. It is also developing a Legoland
park in Dubai and potential sites in Japan and South Korea.
"The listing will provide us with the platform for our next
stage of development," Chief Executive Nick Varney said.
Merlin put off plans for a listing in 2010 due to jittery
markets, with shareholders instead selling a 28 percent stake to
CVC. That sale valued the company, whose sites attracted more
than 54 million visitors in 2012, at 2.25 billion pounds.
The offering, 10 to 15 percent of which is expected to go to
private or retail investors, is due to be completed on Nov. 12.
Members of the public, who have to invest at least 1,000
pounds and in return will get a 30 percent discount on certain
annual passes to Merlin sites, have until Nov. 8 to put in
orders. Institutional investors, such as pension funds, will
have until Nov. 11.
Goldman Sachs and Barclays are running the
sale and are joint bookrunners along with Citi and Morgan
Stanley.