UPDATE 1-Merrex halts drilling at Mali gold project

April 3 Merrex Gold Inc said it
suspended drilling at its Siribaya gold project in Mali
following a coup in the West African country.
Normal operations have been hit by factors such as operators
and suppliers withdrawing expatriates from Mali, unreliable fuel
supply and commercial banking interruptions, Merrex Chief
Executive Greg Isenor said.
Mali is Africa's third-largest gold producer and is regarded
as a lucrative growth frontier by miners with relatively low
costs.
The largely desert country relies on gold for about 70
percent of export revenue and 15 percent of gross domestic
product.
Mali-focused Merrex is jointly developing Siribaya with
Iamgold Corp, which operates the project. This year,
the companies had planned to drill 60,000 meters at a cost of
about C$11.9 million.
Merrex controls the entire project until Iamgold's spending
on the property reaches C$8.0 million, according to the Merrex
website.
Merrex said drilling is expected to resume as soon as normal
commerce can be conducted, but did not specify any time period.
Shares of Merrex fell 8 percent to 23 Canadian cents on the
Toronto Venture Exchange on Tuesday morning, while Iamgold
shares were trading marginally down at C$13.41 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.