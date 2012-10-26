UPDATE 1-US court backs FINRA arbitrators ruling in Merrill case

Oct 26 A U.S. federal court has upheld a
$520,000 arbitration ruling against Merrill Lynch that led to
the firing - and rehiring - of three securities arbitrators.
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia
rejected arguments by Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch unit that the three arbitrators who made the initial
ruling were biased toward the investors who initiated the case.
Merrill alleged the arbitrators, who heard the case in the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's (FINRA) arbitration
forum, "took control" of the hearing by extensively questioning
its witnesses.
That behavior, however, did not compromise "the fundamental
fairness of the hearing," wrote Atlanta Judge Willis Hunt Jr. in
an opinion released late on Thursday. The case, which began in
2009, was filed by a Georgia couple, Robert and Joan Postell,
who alleged that Merrill failed to adequately monitor their
accounts. Robert Postell died during the proceedings.
"We are disappointed in the court's decision," a Merrill
Lynch spokesman said in a statement issued by the firm.
FINRA initially dismissed the arbitrators between mid-2011
and early 2012. The dismissal raised questions about whether the
influence of a major Wall Street firm was powerful enough to
prevent arbitrators who make decisions adverse to the industry
from continuing to serve.
The three were reinstated in July after a FINRA official
reviewed the situation for a second time.
FINRA, which has a roster of about 6,400 arbitrators,
dismisses about 30 per year for reasons ranging from
unprofessional conduct to mental impairment.
"My client is pleased with the ruling and we're happy to get
this issue behind us," said Bill Leonard an Atlanta based lawyer
who represented the investors.