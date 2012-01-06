REFILE-Headhunters target Merrill advisers as incentives wane

* Merrill advisers say clients concerned about BofA

By Ashley Lau

Jan 6 Recruiters for rivals often woo Merrill Lynch's army of financial advisers with mixed results. This year, they are more hopeful they can poach top revenue producers -- and even entire teams of wealth managers.

Their optimism is partly based on the delivery of some payments from retention packages put in place when Bank of America purchased Merrill as the brokerage tottered during the financial crisis. Another reason they are optimistic: the 61 percent slump in Bank of America's share price last year, which has hurt the compensation of some at Merrill.

All of this is happening against the backdrop of unease felt by many of Merrill's "Thundering Herd" of advisers about their new owner's corporate culture and, recently, by its performance.

New layers of bureaucracy, decisions made with little broker input and the not-so-subtle push to cross-sell bank products have worked to erode the entrepreneurial and collegial culture at Merrill since Bank of America bought the firm about three years ago, say half a dozen current and former brokers who spoke with Reuters.

"There's nothing keeping the individuals in place, especially now when you have competing firms offering them a pot of gold to come over," said Tom Lewis, a New Jersey-based lawyer with Stark & Stark.

Lewis estimates he has been involved in the transition of roughly 400 Merrill advisers to other firms in the past 15 years, and said more are leaving, forgoing the last of the retention payouts.

He said in recent years he has helped move more Merrill brokers generating between $750,000 and $2 million in revenue annually than at any other time in his career. Brokers in that range generally manage between $75 million and $300 million in client assets, he said.

"Most of them are legacy Merrill people," who in years past would be very unlikely to leave the firm, Lewis said.

One recent eye-opener: A team of five Merrill advisers who managed more than $1 billion in client assets left in late October for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney -- one of the largest such moves in the industry in 2011. They had generated more than $14 million in annual revenue in the prior year and had Merrill roots dating back to the late 1970s.

Bank of America counters that it has seen six consecutive quarters of growth in its workforce of financial advisers, which now number about 15,500. "We are focused on adding quality advisers, especially through our training program," a spokeswoman said.

She also said the average length of its relationship with clients is 13 years, and client attrition rates are in the low single digits. As of now, she said Bank of America is not planning on extending retention packages.

But while Merrill's training program is known to be one of the strongest in the industry, trainees don't have a built-up client base. It can take up to 10 years for an adviser to build a book of business with $100 million in client assets, which would generate about $1 million in annual revenue.

What's more, only 10 percent of trainees typically stay to become full-time financial advisers, said New York-based financial services recruiter Alan Reed.

MOVEMENT AT THE TOP

One big sign that Merrill's golden handcuffs are about to loosen further is the end of a three-year award to be paid to some top producers in January and February. It was part of then-Bank of America CEO Kenneth Lewis' effort to retain advisers he described as the "crown jewel" of the acquisition.

The payments were based on the annual production, that is fees and commissions, a broker generated at the time of the deal. For advisers bringing in $1.75 million or more, that included an award equal to 25 percent of their annual production paid out over three years. An adviser making $2 million would receive about $500,000 total, with the last payment due in the next few weeks. This particular award was attached to a broker's W-2 income, not a promissory note, with no additional vesting period.

Making the situation worse, a stock award granted to Merrill staff in 2002 and due in early 2012 is the last of its kind tied to a guaranteed minimum value. Advisers were guaranteed a minimum cash value payment, plus interest, based on a Merrill stock price of around $52 at the time of the award. Bank of America agreed to honor the deal when it bought the brokerage as part of its retention plan.

It means that an adviser granted 1,000 shares of company stock at the time would be guaranteed about $52,000 plus interest. Without the floor, the award would be worth only about $6,270, based on the current stock price of $6.27.

The plunging share price, which hit a 52-week low of $4.92 on Dec. 19, also has had an impact on morale.

"Clients are contacting us every time Bank of America is in the news," said one Merrill adviser, who has been with the brokerage for more than two decades and asked not to be identified. Each time, advisers appeal to the bank for written assurance for clients. "It's exhausting," she said.

It all has rivals and the recruitment firms who work for them licking their lips in anticipation.

As many as 10 percent of the firm's adviser base are much more likely than ever before to pursue a move, according to recruiters in the industry who speak regularly with the firm's advisers.

While much of Wall Street is cutting staff as increased regulation and volatile markets hurt earnings, wealth management is seen as one of the bright spots. Financial advisers are often a coveted lot for big banks because the advisers can "sell the bank" to brokerage customers and promote its commercial and consumer bank divisions.

Many of Merrill's longtime brokers, among the firm's top producers, are being aggressively wooed by competing brokerages, according to recruiters who are in talks with advisers about moving.

Loyalty to the Merrill brand and the retention packages have kept many in place. The hassle of making a switch to a new firm and transferring client accounts, which can take three months, also have kept some brokers in their seats.

"Advisers have been telling us for a long time, 'call me again in January or February,'" said Mindy Diamond, a recruiter who has placed brokers from big firms for more than a decade.

'A COVETED LOT'

"On the flip side, many advisers worry or wonder, is it any better elsewhere?" Diamond said. That could compel some who might otherwise be ready to make a move to stay put.

The golden handcuffs haven't entirely disappeared, either. Those top producers also received an up-front retention "loan" when Merrill was purchased, equivalent to 75 percent of their fees and commissions and forgivable over seven years.

Retention notes are the closest thing to a contractual obligation for an adviser to stay with a firm. Once a loan is forgiven, it is less of a financial strain to switch firms.

Merrill brokers still have four years left before the loans are forgiven, although a study by research firm Aite Group in June showed retention loans are losing their grip.

Generous retention bonuses from competing firms are making it easier for an adviser to pay back the outstanding portion of a loan, said Alois Pirker, Aite's research director.

"Advisers are really feeling less bound by the contract," Pirker said.

UBS' Americas wealth management division even placed a premium on Merrill brokers in 2011, said financial services recruiter Reed. UBS increased its up-front recruiting payment portion to up to 180 percent, from about 130 to 140 percent, of a broker's annual revenue for those who signed by mid-December.

Reed said that at least a couple of dozen advisers, nationally, may have taken the deal based on his conversations with advisers and recruiters in the industry. Those advisers who signed late last year would likely join UBS this month after completing their license transfer with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Other firms have accelerated talks with Merrill advisers since Bank of America's Global Wealth & Investment Management head Sallie Krawcheck left the firm in September. Reed said more Merrill brokers started looking after Krawcheck's ouster.

"Merrill advisers are a coveted lot," because of their reputation for strong revenue production and entrepreneurial spirit, Diamond said. "There's not a firm on the street that wouldn't want... a Merrill adviser."