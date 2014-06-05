ON THE MOVE-Merrill hires 2-person-team away from Barclays

NEW YORK, June 5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
hired away a team of two financial advisers who cater to high
net worth clients from Barclays Capital, a spokeswoman announced
Thursday.
James Clarke and Philip Weyhe, who primarily advise
individuals with more than $5 million in assets, started at
Merrill's New York office on May 22.
At Barclays, the team managed $285 million, with $2.5
million in production.
Clarke and Weyhe have worked as a team for 10 years, first
at Lehman Brothers and then at Barclays, which bought Lehman in
2008.
Merrill Lynch did not make Clarke or Weyhe available for
interviews. A spokeswoman for Barclays Wealth did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Gunna Dickson)