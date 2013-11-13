ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch hires adviser from Goldman Sachs

NEW YORK Nov 13 Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management said Wednesday that it had hired
a financial adviser from Goldman Sachs for its Dallas
office.
Kendall Cotten, who joined Merrill Lynch's Private Banking
and Investment Group on Oct. 29, managed $325 million in client
assets and had about $1.86 million in annual revenue production
at Goldman Sachs.
Cotten, who reports to Robert Johnson at Merrill, was not
available for comment.
A Goldman Sachs representative confirmed the departure, but
declined further comment.
A client must have a minimum net worth of $10 million to
invest with Merrill Lynch Private Banking and Investment Group.