ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch hires adviser from Goldman Sachs

NEW YORK Nov 13 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch Wealth Management said Wednesday that it had hired a financial adviser from Goldman Sachs for its Dallas office.

Kendall Cotten, who joined Merrill Lynch's Private Banking and Investment Group on Oct. 29, managed $325 million in client assets and had about $1.86 million in annual revenue production at Goldman Sachs.

Cotten, who reports to Robert Johnson at Merrill, was not available for comment.

A Goldman Sachs representative confirmed the departure, but declined further comment.

A client must have a minimum net worth of $10 million to invest with Merrill Lynch Private Banking and Investment Group.