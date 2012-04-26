Ex-Merrill brokers return client docs in lawsuit

| April 26
April 26 A team of former Merrill Lynch brokers
who left to join rival Morgan Stanley Smith Barney had to return
boxes of documents containing client information early Thursday
morning after Merrill filed a lawsuit against the brokers for
taking confidential data.
An Alabama federal court late on Wednesday filed a temporary
restraining order to former Merrill advisers Stephen Vise, Henry
Hagood and Christopher Baker after the brokerage alleged that
the team stole trade secrets by accessing data on clients with
more than $216 million in assets.
Merrill, a unit of Bank of America, also claimed
that the advisers took more information than what's allowed
under the industry's Protocol for Broker Recruiting, an
agreement intended to minimize legal disputes when advisers
switch firms.
Under the protocol, brokers are limited in the information
they can bring over, typically client names, addresses,
telephone numbers and e-mail addresses.
In a court case involving still shots of surveillance
footage as evidence, Merrill claimed that the advisers spent the
Saturday prior to their resignation copying and printing out
client statements and making "multiple trips out of the office
carrying binders, brief cases and a banker's box."
The advisers later resigned at 9:33 a.m. on the following
Monday, April 16, to join Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage, was
formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit
and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009.
Among the information included in those client statements
were account numbers, specific monetary balances for each
account, the cost basis of what was purchased and the profits
and losses in each position.
A forensic review also showed that Hagood used a removable
storage device to access computer files with client information
for another financial adviser team in the office.
"The dissemination of such information could jeopardize
client privacy and damage the good will of a business such as
Merrill Lynch," the court said in its opinion filed on
Wednesday.
"We're pleased with the judge's order, and we did receive
information today consistent with the order," said Bill Halldin,
a spokesman for Bank of America.
Halldin said the company received two boxes of the requested
documents back and is now going through the material.
The advisers had initially requested that the court deny
Merrill's motion for a temporary restraining order, stating that
"Merrill has taken facts, which are entirely consistent with a
Protocol transition and wrapped them in speculation in order to
obtain an injunction," in a brief filed on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney said it was
unfortunate that Merrill Lynch felt compelled to commence the
lawsuit. "These matters are typically resolved between
Protocol-member firms without the need for litigation."
She said the firm is "optimistic that the pending matter
will be resolved satisfactorily" and is "pleased that the
court's order found in favor of two of the advisers."
While Merrill had gone after all five members of Vise's
team, the court said that it is unlikely Merrill will succeed on
the merits of its claims against advisers Richard Vise and Tina
Littlepage.
A lawyer for the brokers was not immediately available for
comment.