Merrill hires Wells Fargo adviser in New Jersey

* Hires Wells Fargo Advisors' Adam Gurien
* Gurien to join Merrill's Bedminster, New Jersey, office
NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. brokerage Merrill Lynch
said it hired Adam Gurien of Wells Fargo Advisors, adding a
broker who managed $283 million in client assets and generated
$3.1 million of fees and commissions.
Gurien will join the Bedminster, New Jersey, office of
Merrill, the brokerage arm of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).
St. Louis-based Wells Fargo Advisors last year briefly
surpassed Merrill Lynch as the second-largest U.S. brokerage in
number of advisers.
The Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) unit, an amalgamation of
Wachovia Securities, A.G. Edwards & Sons and Prudential
Securities, grew as rivals Merrill and Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney dealt with the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis
and their respective mergers.
But since early 2010, Wells' broker ranks have slipped to
15,194, while Merrill's have rebounded to 16,241, their higher
levels since the BofA takeover.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; editing by John Wallace)