ON THE MOVE: Ex-Morgan Keegan adviser leaves for Merrill

Oct 27 A former Morgan Keegan adviser has left the firm for Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), according to a recruiter familiar with the move.

Jose De La Lama, who had been at Morgan Keegan for six years in Coral Gables, Florida, has left the firm to join Merrill's Miami office.

De La Lama is the latest of the roughly 1,200 brokers in the private client group to leave the firm since Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) put the $1.5-billion unit up for sale in June.

Recruiters last month told Reuters the trickle of advisers who have left the firm could turn into a flood if the advisers are unhappy with the purchaser. For details, please see [ID:nS1E78Q1GJ]

Chief executive Grayson Hall said on Tuesday that Regions is "making progress" on the sale of Morgan Keegan and expects to have more to say "in the very near future." For details, please see [ID:nL3E7LO0HU]

De La Lama had generated $400,000 in revenue last year and has about $60 million in assets under management.

He has been registered with the firm since October 7.

