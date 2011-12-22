Ex-Merrill broker can't solicit former clients till Oct -panel

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 22 An arbitration panel has ruled
that a former Merrill Lynch adviser, who left the firm to join
U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., cannot solicit business from his
former clients for one year.
Chad Roy Sillman, formerly an adviser in Las Vegas for
Merrill Lynch, a Bank of America Corp. unit, took large
amounts of customer data and proprietary information when he
left the firm in October to join US Bancorp , according
to documents Merrill filed in a Nevada state court.
A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Panel, on Dec.
16, ruled that Sillman cannot solicit his former Merrill
clients until October 21, 2012, but allowed him to engage in
more generalized advertising and mailings that are not targeted
to specific Merrill clients.
Spokespeople for Merrill Lynch and U.S. Bancorp declined to
comment. Sillman couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
The case highlights the risks that advisers take when they
move between firms that have not both agreed to the Protocol
for Broker Recruiting, or "the Protocol," an agreement intended
to minimize legal disputes.
Firms that participate agree not to sue each other when
brokers leave, as long as the brokers stick to rules about the
type of client information they bring to their new firm. Those
details are basic and include client names, mailing addresses
and telephone numbers.
U.S. Bancorp doesn't participate in the Protocol.
The legal wrangling began in October when Merrill filed a
court action in Nevada to request that Sillman be temporarily
halted from soliciting former clients until FINRA arbitrators
ruled in the case.
Sillman managed more than $43 million in assets which
generated over $400,000 in commission revenue for Merrill Lynch
during the preceding 12 months, according to the court filing.