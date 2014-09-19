UPDATE 1-Merrill Lynch fires brokers for promoting outside hedge fund -source

(Adds URL for BrokerCheck website)
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Merrill Lynch fired two
veteran brokers from its Private Banking and Investment Group
two weeks ago for guiding clients to invest in a hedge fund
outside of the brokerage firm.
The brokers, Stephen S. Brown and James P. Goetz, were based
in Pittsford, New York, a suburb of Rochester, and managed about
$2.5 billion of assets for clients, according to a source
familiar with their practice.
They were fired on Tuesday, Sept. 9, along with two client
associates. Other members of their team remain, according to
sources in the large office of about 40 individual brokers and
teams.
Brown and Goetz, who had been with Merrill since 1991 and
1998, respectively, according to regulatory records, could not
be reached for comment.
Selling investments or other products not vetted and
processed by an adviser's employer is known as "selling away"
and is a violation of securities industry rules. All advisers in
the Pittsford branch were, within 24 hours of the departures,
summoned to a meeting at which the seriousness of selling away
was explained, several said.
Brown and Goetz continue to be listed as Merrill employees
on the BrokerCheck website of the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, and on their LinkedIn social networking pages.
Brokerage firms have 30 days to update notices about brokers
charged with violations or dismissed. The BrokerCheck website is
brokercheck.finra.org/.
Brown and Goetz were members of Merrill's Private Banking
and Investment Group, or P-BIG, which includes about 150
brokerage teams that focus on ultra-wealthy clients with at
least $10 million to invest. The unit is headed by John Thiel,
who also runs the branch system for the Bank of America Corp
subsidiary that employs about 13,845 U.S. brokers.
The pair's dismissal was reported earlier on the "Investment
News" website.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz and Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by
Andre Grenon)