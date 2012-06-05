Merrill broker boomerangs after week at rival firm

| NEW YORK, June 5
NEW YORK, June 5 Ten days after adviser Steven
Briggs resigned from Merrill Lynch to join rival brokerage
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney - a move that ended a 30-year tenure
at the firm - the veteran broker made a U-turn.
Regulatory records on Tuesday showed that Briggs, who
managed $200 million in client assets and generated just under
$2 million in annual production, had returned to his Merrill
office in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, on Monday.
Reuters tracks the movement of individual advisers or teams
that manage about $100 million or more in client assets and
generate about $1 million or more in annual production.
Briggs' quick turnaround is a rare occurrence in the
brokerage industry, especially among veteran brokers whose big
books of business include many client accounts.
"It's very unusual to have anybody change their mind after
just a week," said New York-based financial services recruiter
Danny Sarch, who has worked in the industry for nearly three
decades.
Briggs, who did not return calls seeking comment, did not
have far to go when he made his return. Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney's Bloomfield Hills office is less than a five-minute walk
from Merrill Lynch's office on Woodward Avenue.
Merrill's Bloomfield Hills office is home to three of
Barron's 2012 list of top 10 ranked advisers in Michigan. The
Detroit suburb ranks among America's wealthiest cities, with
median household income of $133,370 - more than double the
nationwide median, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.
A Morgan Stanley Smith Barney spokeswoman confirmed late
Monday that Briggs was no longer at the firm, but declined to
comment further. Merrill did not return a request for comment.
New Jersey-based lawyer Tom Lewis, who works with advisers
transitioning from one firm to another, estimates that less than
1 percent of the 1,500 brokers he has helped transition returned
to their old firms. In those cases, he said, the return was
usually at least a year later.
PRODIGAL BROKER
Lewis said a boomerang broker's reasons for returning run
the gamut from technical problems, cultural clashes at the new
firm, trouble transferring key client accounts or a close tie to
a former manager.
In those cases, the hefty signing bonus that brokers receive
when moving to a new firm is not enough of an incentive to keep
them on board. B r okerages have been known to give coveted
advisers signing bonuses of close to 200 percent of their annual
trailing revenue production. For Briggs, that could have meant
nearly $4 million on day one.
"Sometimes ... they realize quickly that the upfront bonus
isn't necessarily nirvana," Lewis said. "They realize they were
better off in their old position."
But a retracted move is no walk in the park for a broker.
"It's extremely awkward because when a financial adviser is
resigning they usually spend the whole day talking to clients
about how great the opportunities are at the new firm and how
great the benefits are," Lewis said.
After trying to convince clients to follow - with their
money - to the new brokerage, a boomerang broker has to re-pitch
his old firm.
The U-turn is also embarrassing for the jilted rival, who
loses a big recruiting win. Wall Street firms try aggressively
to hold onto top producers - and poach the best brokers from
their rivals. Elite brokers control large pools of client
assets, which translate into big bucks for the brokerage.
Merrill Lynch, owned by Bank of America, and Morgan
Stanley Smith barney, formed after the merger of Morgan
Stanley's wealth unit and Citigroup's Smith Barney,
are the top two U.S. brokerages by client assets.
So far in 2012, Merrill has lost at least 92 experienced
advisers who managed more than $16 billion in client assets,
based on moves tracked by Reuters.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has lost around the same number
of experienced advisers, but those who left managed less in
client assets at just over $8 billion.