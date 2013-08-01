ON THE MOVE-Merrill lands Wisconsin adviser team from Wells Fargo

Aug 1 Merrill Lynch Wealth Management said on Thursday it had expanded in Wisconsin by hiring a veteran adviser team away from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Last month, Paul Akre and Laurie Tebon joined Merrill Lynch from Wells Fargo, where they had managed $223 million in assets and produced over $1 million in annual revenue.

A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo & Co confirmed the team's departure, but declined to comment further.

Akre had worked at Wells Fargo and its predecessor firms since 2003, according to regulatory filings. Prior to that he spent three years at Morgan Stanley and nearly two decades at Merrill Lynch.

Tebon joined Wells Fargo in 2006, and before that she worked for Milwaukee-based Landaas & Co, filings show.