ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch adds private wealth team from Wells

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch has hired two veteran private wealth advisers from Wells Fargo & Co. The pair, Westcott Jones and Scott Vogel, oversaw more than $1 billion in client assets for Wells Fargo's Abbot Downing family wealth business.
Jones and Vogel, who joined Merrill Lynch's private banking and investment group in late July, had been a part of Lowry Hill, a boutique wealth management firm that merged with Wells Fargo's family wealth business in April to form Abbot Downing. Lowry Hill had previously been a separate subsidiary of Wells.
The two advisers, based in Wayzata, Minnesota, joined the team of Swenson Jones & Associates, a part of Merrill Lynch's private banking and investment group, which, like Abbot Downing, caters to ultra-high-net-worth clients. Merrill's private banking division also recently added advisers Matthew Celenza and Lawrence DiGioia from Barclays in Los Angeles.
A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo's Abbot Downing declined to comment on the departures.
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.