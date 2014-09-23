ON THE MOVE-After Merrill interlude, Kim Ruth returns to Texas banking

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Kim Ruth, a former Bank of America executive who was briefly Southwest region executive of Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management, has joined Bank of Texas in a newly created role as chairman of its expanded Houston region.

Ruth joined Merrill in February 2014, to oversee thousands of brokers in California, Hawaii and Southwestern states as part of a shakeup of sales management by Merrill wealth head John Thiel. A longtime commercial banker at Bank of America Corp , which is Merrill's parent, she was the only one of Merrill's 11 regional executives without direct retail brokerage experience.

Her tenure, which required her to move to Los Angeles from Houston, was short. In May, Ruth took a leave of absence from the brokerage, a Merrill spokeswoman said at the time. [ID: nL1N0NY1LV] She was replaced as Southwest region executive by Ben Prince, a former complex director in San Francisco.

Ruth, who rose to Texas state president during a more than 20-year career at Bank of America, will oversee Bank of Texas' banking operations in central and southern Texas and also expand its wealth management and mortgage operations, according to a news release from BOK Financial Corp, the Texas bank's Oklahoma-based parent.

Ruth did not return a call for comment.

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; editing by Matthew Lewis)