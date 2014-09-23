ON THE MOVE-After Merrill interlude, Kim Ruth returns to Texas banking

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Kim Ruth, a former Bank of
America executive who was briefly Southwest region executive of
Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management, has joined Bank of Texas
in a newly created role as chairman of its expanded Houston
region.
Ruth joined Merrill in February 2014, to oversee thousands
of brokers in California, Hawaii and Southwestern states as part
of a shakeup of sales management by Merrill wealth head John
Thiel. A longtime commercial banker at Bank of America Corp
, which is Merrill's parent, she was the only one of
Merrill's 11 regional executives without direct retail brokerage
experience.
Her tenure, which required her to move to Los Angeles from
Houston, was short. In May, Ruth took a leave of absence from
the brokerage, a Merrill spokeswoman said at the time. [ID:
nL1N0NY1LV] She was replaced as Southwest region executive by
Ben Prince, a former complex director in San Francisco.
Ruth, who rose to Texas state president during a more than
20-year career at Bank of America, will oversee Bank of Texas'
banking operations in central and southern Texas and also expand
its wealth management and mortgage operations, according to a
news release from BOK Financial Corp, the Texas bank's
Oklahoma-based parent.
Ruth did not return a call for comment.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; editing by Matthew Lewis)