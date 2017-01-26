MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former Morgan Stanley adviser Schur

Jan 26 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch said Adam Schur joined as an adviser after nine years at Morgan Stanley.

Schur, who managed about $850 million in assets last year, will work out of Merrill Lynch's White Plains, New York office.

Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management had about $2.1 trillion in client balances as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)