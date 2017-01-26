版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 00:48 BJT

MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former Morgan Stanley adviser Schur

Jan 26 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch said Adam Schur joined as an adviser after nine years at Morgan Stanley.

Schur, who managed about $850 million in assets last year, will work out of Merrill Lynch's White Plains, New York office.

Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management had about $2.1 trillion in client balances as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐