MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires financial adviser Andrew Horowitz

March 30 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management has appointed financial adviser Andrew Horowitz to its Century City, California office.

Horowitz, who joins from Morgan Stanley, has 20 years of industry experience. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
