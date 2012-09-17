UPDATE 1-Court says Merrill must pay two former brokers $10 mln

* Court finds no bias from arbitrator in award
* Decision could spur more brokers to arbitrate claims
By Ashley Lau
Sept 17 A U.S. district court confirmed on
Monday that Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch must
pay $10.2 million to two former brokers for unpaid deferred
compensation, denying the firm's petition to vacate the award.
The original ruling was made by a Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority panel in early April. Many of the 3,300
brokers who left Merrill after Bank of America's purchase of the
firm in late 2008 are pursuing claims that the acquisition
constituted "good reason" for collecting their deferred pay.
Merrill denied all requests to collect deferred
compensation, according to prior filings in the arbitration
handled by FINRA, Wall Street's self-regulator.
The $10.2 million award to Florida brokers Tamara Smolchek
and Meri Ramazio was among the largest of the individual
deferred compensation cases brought against Merrill. The award
included $5.2 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in
punitive damages.
The ruling by the U.S. court for the Southern District of
Florida comes after Merrill agreed to a proposed $40 million
class action settlement last month with 1,400 ex-brokers over
deferred payments.
But that deal would primarily help "lower-producing"
brokers, according to Charles McCallum III, a lawyer in Vestavia
Hills, Alabama, who represents the lead plaintiffs in the class
action case.
Individual cases, like that of Smolchek and Ramazio, are
still being heard by FINRA arbitration panels. Merrill's failed
effort to overturn the award to Smolchek and Ramazio could
persuade other brokers to think twice before signing onto the
class settlement, say securities industry lawyers.
"I think what this tell us is that brokers are better off
bringing their actions before an arbitration panel than to
settle for any class action settlement," said Michael Taaffe, an
attorney in the firm of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick in Sarasota,
Florida, who represented Smolchek and Ramazio and also
represents more than 1,000 other former Merrill brokers in
deferred pay claims.
COURT: NO BIAS FOUND
Merrill filed a petition to vacate the $10.2 million award
claiming the arbitration panel's chairwoman was biased against
the brokerage.
Merrill had alleged that Chairwoman Bonnie Pearce did not
properly disclose that she was married to a lawyer, Robert
Pearce, who had represented clients against Merrill.
But in late May, it was revealed that Merrill had prior
knowledge that Robert Pearce was the husband of the chairwoman
before the start of the arbitration hearings, countering one of
Merrill's arguments.
The court said it found no basis to overturn the arbitration
panel's ruling and concluded that Merrill "has not sufficiently
demonstrated evident partiality on the part of the panel or that
the panel engaged in misconduct or exceeded its powers."
A Bank of America spokesman said the company is reviewing
the decision.