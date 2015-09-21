ON THE MOVE-Credit Suisse brokers leave for Merrill, other rivals

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Some brokers have left Credit Suisse AG's U.S. private banking business for rival firms as the unit waits for the Swiss bank's new CEO to decide on its fate.

Merrill Lynch said Monday it has hired David Sterling and his client associate, Joanna Smith, to work in its Stamford, Connecticut, office. Sterling had been a broker at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) since 2008.

On Friday, Morgan Stanley's wealth management division confirmed that it had hired a Los Angeles-based team of three brokers from Credit Suisse.

The Swiss bank's U.S. brokerage employs only about 250 brokers in what it calls its private bank, but they generally produce more fees and commissions than average brokers at larger firms.

Credit Suisse said Thursday that Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, who joined the bank in July, would give investors an update on Oct. 21 on a strategy review he has been conducting. He is expected to include his thoughts on the U.S. brokerage business.

Thiam has signaled that the bank will emphasize investing and financial planning services for the world's wealthy, particularly in Asia, but retrench in countries where costs are high and in areas such as trading that are risky and capital-intensive.

Several insiders believe he may shutter the U.S. brokerage business because it has higher expenses and lower profits than many of its other wealth businesses.

Phil Vasan, head of the U.S. brokerage business, told his sales force recently that he did not yet know whether the parent bank would pull the plug on the operations, said several people inside and outside the bank.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman declined to comment on individual brokers and on the outlook for the U.S. unit.

Sterling, who had been based in New York City, lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, close to the Stamford office, Merrill said. He began his brokerage career at Lehman Brothers in August 2001, and also has worked at Bank of the West in San Francisco.

Merrill, a unit of Bank of America, declined to disclose how many client assets Sterling oversaw at Credit Suisse or how much he produced annually in fees and commissions.

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz)