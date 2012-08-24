Merrill agrees to pay $40 million in deferred compensation suit

Aug 24 Merrill Lynch agreed on Friday to pay $40
million in a class action suit filed on behalf of about 1,400
brokers to reclaim deferred compensation the brokerage had
previously refused to pay them following its merger with Bank of
America.
But the proposed deal may still leave an additional 2,000
brokers to battle for their claims privately against the
brokerage giant.
Former Merrill brokers would be excluded from the deal if
their revenues topped $500,000 during a certain period prior to
their departure, according to terms presented by the parties to
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan at Manhattan federal court.
Others who accepted bonuses from Merrill, following its
acquisition by Bank of America, waived certain legal rights
regarding deferred compensation claims and would also be
excluded.
The suit stems from Merrill's September 2008 merger with
with Bank of America. At issue are years of deferred
compensation, some of which was he ld in stock savings plans.