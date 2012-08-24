UPDATE 2-Merrill to pay $40 mln in deferred compensation suit

* Merrill agrees to $40 million deferred compensation deal
* Proposal covers 1,400 ex-brokers
* Merrill asks for clause to protect against liability
By Suzanne Barlyn
Aug 24 Merrill Lynch hasagreed to a proposed $40
million class action settlement with 1,400 brokers over deferred
compensation it refused to pay them after its merger with Bank
of America.
But the proposed deal may still leave roughly 2,000 brokers
to battle privately against the brokerage. About 3,300 brokers
left Merrill after the BoA deal.
Former Merrill brokers would be excluded from the deal if
their revenues topped $500,000 during a certain period prior to
their departure, according to the terms presented by the parties
to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan at Manhattan federal court
on Friday.
Others who accepted bonuses from Merrill, following its
acquisition by Bank of America Corp, waived certain
legal rights regarding deferred compensation claims and would
also be excluded.
The suit stems from Merrill's September 2008 merger with
Bank of America. At issue are years of deferred compensation,
some of which was held in brokers' stock savings plans. Merrill
disclosed a settlement, but not its terms, in a regulatory
filing earlier this month. [ID: nL2E8JM5F7]
The proposed deal would help "lower producing" brokers who
left Merrill after the merger, said Charles McCallum III, an
Alabama-based lawyer who represents two former Merrill brokers,
Scott Chambers and John Burnette, the lead plaintiffs in the
case.
McCallum and lawyers for Merrill presented the settlement to
the court. Payments could still be months away. The court must
approve both the settlement and the parties' definition of the
class. Merrill would also need to follow a procedure and time
frame for notifying claimants.
Merrill denied its former brokers' requests for deferred
compensation, money typically paid when a broker stays at a firm
for a certain number of years, when they left the company. But
brokers can also get the money if they leave for "good reason."
Many of the departing Merrill brokers say the merger constituted
such a "good reason."
Most advisers potentially covered by the settlement would
receive between 40 percent and 60 percent of their account
values, McCallum told the court.
McCallum also requested 25 percent of the total - $10
million - for his legal fee.
The $40 million figure was based on a stock price of just
below $42 per share, the value of Merrill shares in September
2008, three months before the effective date of its acquisition
by Bank of America.
"The stock price is too low," said Michael Taaffe, a lawyer
in Sarasota, Florida, who represents more than 1,000 former
Merrill brokers in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's
arbitration forum. Of those, 572 would be eligible for the
class, he told reporters after the court proceeding.
Other valuation choices available for the plan would lead to
a higher stock price and a larger award for the brokers, Taaffe
said in an interview.
While Taaffe still has to review the proposed settlement
with eligible clients, he can object to the terms at an upcoming
hearing in the process, he told reporters.
Some brokers may get a more lucrative outcome in
arbitration, especially if the $40 million settlement pool is
reduced by $10 million to pay McCallum's legal fees, according
to Marc Dobin, a lawyer in Jupiter, Florida who represents
brokers, but who is not involved in the case.
In April, FINRA arbitrators ordered Merrill to pay $10.2
million to two former brokers represented by Taaffe.
"I'm not sure that staying in the class and not going to
arbitration makes sense, especially for larger amounts," Dobin
said. "But if it's a smaller amount, it's essentially a gift
those brokers have already written off," he said.
Mary Hackett, a lawyer for Merrill also asked the judge to
consider language in the proposed settlement that would say the
brokerage is not admitting to liability.
Lawyers, who learned about the proposed settlement this week
through media reports, are already arguing the deal is an
admission of liability that can bolster their clients'
individual cases against the firm, Hackett told the judge.
The case is Scott Chambers et al v. Merrill Lynch & Co.,
Inc., et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of
New York, No. 10-cv-7109.