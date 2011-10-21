Merrill Lynch lays off about a dozen managers-sources

* Merrill cutting and reassigning branch-complex managers

* About a dozen managers already laid off

* Changes come as Merrill slims down under Thiel

By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, Oct 21 Merrill Lynch cut about a dozen branch directors and complex managers this week, as part of a continuing effort to streamline the firm's management ranks, according to a recruiter briefed on the situation.

Notices began going out to managers on Wednesday, according to the recruiter, who asked to remain anonymous to maintain their relationship with Merrill. The changes follow a reorganization last month that eliminated three divisions and consolidated regional manager jobs to 11 from 16.

Merrill on Friday confirmed that some managers were being cut, but declined to offer details.

"As we mentioned to colleagues in September, alignments to the new structure were expected to be made in due course," Merrill spokeswoman Selena Morris said.

Managers who were laid off departed immediately, recruiters said. They will receive a salary through the end of 2011 and will receive a prorated 2011 bonus.

Scott Steele, a director and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, branch manager and Mark Blackwell branch manager in Ridgeland, Mississippi, were among those who lost their jobs, said the recruiter.

Merrill declined to comment, but calls to the offices of Steele and Blackwell made Friday confirmed the managers were no longer at Merrill.

Steele joined Merrill in 1987, jumped to Banc of America Investment Services in 2008, then found himself back at Merrill when Bank of America took over the troubled investment bank in January 2009, according to FINRA records. Blackwell, a broker since 1997, joined Merrill in 2006 through Advest Securities.

Complexes consist of a group of branches that are usually in one city or region. Financial advisers in a complex collectively manage $50 million to $200 million of client assets. Wall Street firms created the structure so that hundreds of single-branch managers could become producing brokers.

The cuts illustrate the kinds of steps brokerages are taking to rein in expenses in a period of market volatility and intense pressure to grow profits. Morgan Stanley (MS.N) cut dozens of branch manager jobs, which do not produce revenue, when it merged its brokerage with Citigroup's (C.N) Smith Barney.

UBS UBSN.VX and Morgan Stanley, among others, have closed offices to reduce overhead expenses. Culling the ranks of managers can trim compensation costs without hurting revenue.

Last month John Thiel, a Merrill veteran who in May took over as head of the firm's U.S. brokerage, eliminated a layer of management and named 11 market leaders who would oversee both the retail brokerage and private bankers.

At the time Thiel told employees the changes would flatten the organization and bring senior management closer to the front lines. Weeks earlier, wealth management president Sallie Krawcheck's job had been eliminated as part of a broader shake-up.

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)