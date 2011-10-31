On the Move: Bank of America's Merrill Edge hires about 25

Oct 31 Bank of America (BAC.N) has hired more than 25 financial advisers in the southeast region of the United States to join its fast growing online brokerage business Merrill Edge, the firm said on Monday.

The recent additions are the latest in a string of new hires to the bank's 16-month-old platform, which was designed to attract "mass affluent" clients with between $50,000 to $250,000 in investable assets. For details, please see [ID:nN02171139]

Bank of America has hired roughly 400 financial solutions advisers (FSAs) since the start of the year and said it plans to nearly double the number of advisers to more than 1,000 by year-end.

The new advisers are based in banking centers to help clients manage their banking and investment needs, the bank said.

"Preferred customers have their own set of unique financial needs, but have traditionally been underserved by typical retail offerings," Southeast regional sales manager David Giancola said in a statement.

"By placing more Merrill Edge FSAs in banking centers throughout the country, we are better equipped to help out customers address their specific needs," he said.

Merrill Edge has about $62 billion in client brokerage assets as of Sept 30, a 3.2 percent increase from a year ago.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Chelsea Emery)