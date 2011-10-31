On the Move: Bank of America's Merrill Edge hires about 25

Oct 31 Bank of America (BAC.N) has hired more
than 25 financial advisers in the southeast region of the
United States to join its fast growing online brokerage
business Merrill Edge, the firm said on Monday.
The recent additions are the latest in a string of new
hires to the bank's 16-month-old platform, which was designed
to attract "mass affluent" clients with between $50,000 to
$250,000 in investable assets.
Bank of America has hired roughly 400 financial solutions
advisers (FSAs) since the start of the year and said it plans
to nearly double the number of advisers to more than 1,000 by
year-end.
The new advisers are based in banking centers to help
clients manage their banking and investment needs, the bank
said.
"Preferred customers have their own set of unique financial
needs, but have traditionally been underserved by typical
retail offerings," Southeast regional sales manager David
Giancola said in a statement.
"By placing more Merrill Edge FSAs in banking centers
throughout the country, we are better equipped to help out
customers address their specific needs," he said.
Merrill Edge has about $62 billion in client brokerage
assets as of Sept 30, a 3.2 percent increase from a year ago.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Chelsea Emery)