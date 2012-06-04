ON THE MOVE-Veteran Merrill Lynch team goes independent

| June 4
June 4 Two veteran Merrill Lynch advisers have
left the Wall Street brokerage, now owned by Bank of America
Corp, to start their own independent wealth management
firm.
Lance Lipset and John "Jack" Prewitt, who managed $225
million in client assets, left Merrill in early May to start
Lipset Wealth Strategies, a registered investment advisory firm
based in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.
"Over the course of the last couple of years, as news was
developing around the banks, we had to go through our own
discovery process," Lipset said in an interview, referring to
the pressure that hit major Wall Street firms following the 2008
financial crisis.
Over the past few years, many veteran brokers with deep
roots at big firms have left to go to rival brokerages, join a
smaller regional firm or become an independent. Since the start
of the year, Merrill Lynch has lost at least 92 experienced
advisers managing more than $16 billion in client assets at the
firm, based on moves tracked by Reuters.
Lipset said he and Prewitt knew early on that they did not
want to make a lateral move to another big brokerage and decided
to look into the independent space.
"I was totally unfamiliar with how the other side lived in
the RIA (registered investment adviser) channel, but after doing
some legwork, it was appealing to me," Lipset said. "It was
clear that all of the services and solutions that we had
available within the wirehouse were available within an RIA."
The advisers, who both built their careers at Merrill,
worked together at the firm's flagship Manhattan office, later
moving to Short Hills, New Jersey, where they were most recently
based.
Lipset said he and Prewitt considered joining an existing
RIA, an option many breakaway brokers choose in order to avoid
overhead startup costs associated with going independent. But
they decided they wanted full control of their new business.
"We wanted to go in with both feet and have the flexibility
to steer the wheel," Lipset said, referring to the ability to
make decisions such as determining the third-party firm to
custody their clients' assets and choosing what planning
software to use.
Lipset, who started with Merrill as an intern right out of
college, had been with the firm for more than a decade. Prewitt
had been with the Merrill for nearly three decades.