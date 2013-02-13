ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch hires 4 advisers from rival brokerages

Feb 13 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch said on Wednesday it added four veteran advisers who
managed nearly $1 billion in combined client assets from rival
U.S. brokerages.
The new hires, who moved to Merrill in January, came from
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Wells Fargo Advisors and Piper
Jaffray & Co.
In Arizona, adviser Stephanie Greer joined Merrill's
Scottsdale office from Wells Fargo & Co's U.S.
brokerage, Wells Fargo Advisors, where she managed $189 million
in client assets.
Greer, who had been at Wells for more than a decade, last
year generated $958,600 in annual revenue.
In Oregon, adviser Kevin Robertson joined Merrill's Portland
office from Piper Jaffray & Co, where he worked for more
than a decade.
Robertson managed $588 million in client assets at the firm
and had an annual revenue production of $1 million.
In California, adviser Quoc Pham joined Merrill's San Jose
office from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the brokerage
majority owned by Morgan Stanley and partially owned by
Citigroup.
Pham, who had been based out of Morgan Stanley's Palo Alto
office, managed $82 million in client assets and generated $1.1
million in annual revenue last year.
Also on the move in California, adviser William Terrell
joined Merrill's San Francisco office from Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management. Terrell managed $137 million in client assets and
had an annual revenue production of $1.4 million.
Merrill ranks among the top U.S. brokerages by client assets
and adviser headcount, along with Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management and Wells Fargo Advisors. The firms often vie for the
same pool of veteran advisers.
Wells Fargo declined to comment on Greer's departure.
Representatives from Morgan Stanley and Piper Jaffray did not
immediately return requests for comment on their advisers'
departures.