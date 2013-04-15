ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch adds advisers from Morgan Stanley, UBS

April 15 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch has bolstered its adviser force in Massachusetts and New
Jersey with four veteran hires from rival firms Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management and UBS Wealth Management Americas.
The new additions, who joined Merrill in late March and
early April, managed more than $700 million in total client
assets at their previous firms.
In New Jersey, advisers Arthur Cahill and Stefen Benincasa
moved to Merrill from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where
they managed $290 million in client assets and generated $2.1
million in annual revenue last year. The advisers joined
Merrill's Red Bank office.
Cahill, who has been in the advising industry for nearly
three decades, was a senior vice president at Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management, the U.S. brokerage majority owned by Morgan
Stanley and partially owned by Citigroup.
Also on the move in New Jersey, adviser Todd Havill joined
Morgan Stanley from UBS, where he managed roughly $156 million
in client assets and last year generated $844,000 in annual
revenue production.
Havill, who joined Merrill's Wayne office, was previously
based out of the Paramus office of UBS Wealth Management
Americas, the U.S. brokerage owned by the Swiss bank UBS AG
.
In Massachusetts, adviser Jonathan Greer joined Merrill's
Newtown office from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he
managed about $262 million in client assets and had an annual
revenue production of $2 million.
Greer, who was a senior vice president at Morgan Stanley,
was previously based out of the firm's Wellesley office.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Merrill Lynch are the
top two U.S. brokerages by size, followed by Wells Fargo
Advisors and UBS Wealth Management Americas. The four firms
often vie for the same pool of veteran advisers.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the departures. UBS
did not immediately return a request for comment.