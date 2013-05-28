ON THE MOVE-Merrill lands private wealth adviser from Credit Suisse

May 28 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch has hired a veteran financial adviser from Credit Suisse
to join its private wealth management office in
Midtown Manhattan.
Adviser Vishal Bakshi, who had been with Credit Suisse for
more than a decade, joined Merrill's private banking and
investment group on Friday as a managing director and private
wealth adviser. He is based at the firm's Fifth Avenue office.
Bakshi, 40, managed $1.83 billion in client assets at Credit
Suisse, according to a Barron's ranking of top advisers in 2013,
and works primarily with ultra-high-net-worth clients and
foundations with an average account size of $30 million.
He had an annual revenue production of about $5 million,
according to a source with knowledge of the move.
A Bank of America spokeswoman confirmed that Bakshi joined
the firm on Friday with his team, which includes senior
financial analyst Jayne Finst, financial analyst David Greene
and client associate Alex Plum.
Bakshi could not be reached for comment at his Fifth Avenue
office.
Merrill Lynch is the second-largest U.S. brokerage by client
assets and headcount, with 14,474 advisers the end of March.
Merrill also said on Thursday that since late April it has
hired teams from rival brokerage firms Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management and Wells Fargo Advisors.
Credit Suisse declined to comment on Bakshi's departure.