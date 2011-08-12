CORRECTED - BofA turmoil draws recruiting sharks to Merrill

(Corrects that BofA Chief Executive Brian Moynihan made his comment about Merrill earlier this week, not on Wednesday)

NEW YORK Aug 12 For the second time in three years, recruiters are swarming over Merrill Lynch brokers as clouds loom over their employer.

Bank of America's (BAC.N) stock price plunged 27 percent in the past three weeks -- and is half the level of its 52-week high in January -- amid worries the bank may need to raise an estimated $50 billion to cover more losses on toxic mortgages.

"The blood is in the water," said Courtney Raymond, whose eponymous Houston firm recruits brokers for Merrill.

Bank of America, which agreed to acquire Merrill on the same September 2008 weekend that Lehman Brothers collapsed, has preserved the strength of its retail force. Merrill's adviser ranks recently surpassed 16,000 for the first time since the Jan. 1, 2009 merger, making it the No. 2 broker behind Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, while client assets have climbed.

But questions from clients about Bank of America's ability to survive a sustained weak economy and an overhang of bad home loans are for some veterans evoking memories of 2008, when mortgage securities losses almost destroyed Merrill Lynch.

"There's an incredible feeling of deja vu for Merrill advisers," said Danny Sarch, president of White Plains, New York, recruiting firm Leitner Sarch Consultants. "They were rescued by BofA and now BofA is bringing them down. The irony isn't lost on anybody."

Merrill did not immediately return calls for comment.

Even before the current downturn, Merrill brokers have had to adjust from being the heart of the country's leading brokerage to one small cog in the biggest U.S. bank by assets. Some advisers have bristled under big bank bureaucracy or objected to selling loans and banking accounts.

About 30 Merrill advisers with a combined $4.4 billion in assets have left the firm this year, according to an Investment News database.

"There was tremendous uncertainty with the strategy. Now there are questions about how the bank is going to raise money," said Michael Kelly, who runs Michael Kelly Associates in New York. "Certain things have to be sold, which creates more uncertainty for the employees."

Earlier this week BofA Chief Executive Brian Moynihan knocked down speculation that BofA would sell or spin off Merrill. Since the merger, the wealth management business, which includes Merrill and a legacy private banking business, has been a steady contributor.

The wealth management division generated $506 million in profit on $4.5 billion in revenue in the second quarter, when Bank of America posted a nearly $7 billion loss.

Recruiters say there are several reasons why brokers who had been reluctant to move might now consider doing so. With each passing month, the financial grip of retention packages received at the time of the merger lessens.

Merrill veterans also are frustrated with the fallen value of their BofA shares.

"Now is the time to go back to Merrill's advisers," said Rich Schwarzkopf of Schwarzkopf Recruiting Services. "They are listening now. They may not have talked three weeks ago."

Just as compelling for brokers is that clients are getting nervous about the bank's financial health.

"They're tired of defending the firm," said Steve Rosen of Rainmaker Associates, a New York recruiting firm. "This is something they don't need in their lives."