ON THE MOVE-Merrill lands duo 4 months after joining Barclays

| July 31
July 31 Brokerage Merrill Lynch says it has
hired a team of former Morgan Stanley private wealth
advisers who jumped from Barclays' U.S. wealth management arm
after working just four months at the British bank.
Matthew Celenza and Lawrence DiGioia, who joined Merrill
earlier this month, had joined Britain's Barclays PLC
in March after about 11 years at Morgan Stanley and predecessor
firm Smith Barney. At the time, the duo was part of Barclay's
broader expansion in the Los Angeles area.
Celenza and DiGioia generated $4.4 million of revenue in the
past 12 months with clients holding $789.5 million in assets at
the firm. Also joining are team members Linda Hayes, Andrea
Shieh and Shannon Walker.
Barclays Wealth Management has for the past two years been
on a hiring spree, adding hundreds of high net worth advisers to
build on a business it acquired from the bankrupt Lehman
Brothers in 2008.
But the British bank's reputation has taken a hit in recent
weeks over its involvement in a scandal surrounding the
manipulation of Libor, a key benchmark interest rate for the
financial markets.
Merrill, a unit of Bank of America, has been ramping
up its own recruiting efforts after suffering a string of
departures this year. At least 110 veteran advisers, managing
more than $21 billion in client assets, left the brokerage in
the first seven months of 2012, according to moves tracked by
Reuters.
Last week, Merrill said it had hired seven advisers from
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in late May and June, advisers who
together managed more than $559 million in client assets.