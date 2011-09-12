What the Bank of America shake-up means for you

(Repeats story issued on Sept. 9 with no changes to text.)
By Lou Carlozo
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The recent executive shake-up
at Bank of America (BAC.N) followed by reports of massive
layoffs at the bank may leave you wondering what the turmoil
means for you - either as a client of the banking colossus and
Merrill Lynch, the brokerage firm it owns, or as a
shareholder.
As experts ponder these moves - which include the departure
of Sallie Krawcheck, head of the bank's wealth management unit
and Merrill's public face - they see a rocky period in the days
ahead for the company's shareholders, but not necessarily its
IF YOU ARE A MERRILL LYNCH CUSTOMER
What should Merrill customers do? If you like your
financial adviser, a shake-up at the top shouldn't impact a
good financial planning relationship. "This announcement does
not affect how Merrill Lynch financial advisers interact with
clients," says Selena Morris, a Bank of America spokesperson.
"By reorganizing Bank of America around its three core client
groups, the company is ensuring that it delivers the best of
what it has to offer to clients."
Larry and Sandy Reed of Oak Park, Illinois, say they aren't
going anywhere with their investments because the connection
they have with the firm - and their adviser - is deep.
"We've worked with Merrill Lynch since 1981 because my
uncle worked there at that time, and my grandfather had given
us stock through Merrill Lynch for our wedding," Sandy Reed
says. While she initially came to Merrill because of family
ties, she takes comfort these days in Warren Buffett's decision
to invest $5 billion in Bank of America last month.
The Reeds find other Bank of America headlines troubling,
including those involving controversial mortgage practices at
Countrywide Financial, which the bank purchased in
2008.
Existing clients should ponder whether Bank of America's
financial woes will put too much pressure on the company to
change its bottom line - meaning that Merrill's advisers may
have a new agenda, such as pushing products that generate the
most profits for the bank.
"Is the adviser doing what's best for me, or is the adviser
doing what's best for the company?" says Jack Waymire, founder
of Paladin Registry, an information services provider that
rates financial advisers. "I would view Merrill Lynch more as a
distribution system to sell products; in this environment, Bank
of America just tells Merrill Lynch to sell its products."
That may not pose problems on its own. But Waymire, author
of "Who's Watching Your Money?", believes Merrill Lynch and
other big Wall Street firms now put their profits way ahead of
investor gains.
"If you've got these household names handling your money,
you may feel relatively safe," he says. "Merrill has all these
resources, and they're using sales skills to convince you
they're experts. The advisers are not even managing the money
half the time. It's a big, big mess and it's not going to be
cleaned up anytime soon."
The bank disagrees. "These comments are woefully dated and
do not reflect the reality of how our financial advisers serve
their clients," says Bank of America spokeswoman Morris. Nine
out of 10 clients would recommend a Merrill adviser to their
family and friends, she notes. "The average length of our
relationship with clients is 13 years, and our client attrition
rates are in the low single digits," adds Morris. "Our training
program for advisers is the longest and most rigorous in the
industry."
Moreover, Merrill Lynch "is hiring in a big way," says
David A. Geracioti, editor in chief of Registered Rep magazine
and RegisteredRep.com. This has generally meant forcing out
financial advisers who produce less than $400,000 per year -prompting some defections of long-time Merrill advisers to the
likes of HighTower, a Chicago-based aggregator of financial
adviser firms.
For customers sticking with Merrill, such as the Reeds,
there is good news: "Client assets have held up pretty well,
all things considered," Geracioti says. "The only way Bank of
America would spin out its best-performing unit is if it had to
'burn the furniture' to raise capital. In fact, Merrill Lynch
is the crown jewel of Bank of America, one of the bright spots
in an otherwise troubled company."
IF YOU ARE A BANK OF AMERICA SHAREHOLDER
Bad news has dogged Bank of America since the 2008
financial crisis. The bank has lost half its share value since
January and reported an $8.8 billion quarterly loss in July.
Much of that loss is related to a settlement over lingering
mortgage problems, stemming from the bank's ill-timed purchase
of Countrywide Financial. And reports estimate layoffs of
40,000 employees in the coming months (see
By realigning its management team, the Charlotte, North
Carolina-based bank is another effort to turn fortunes around.
David Darnell, who rose to a newly-created co-COO position,
will direct retail banking and take over Krawcheck's duties,
which include supervising more than 16,000 financial advisers.
"If you're a Merrill investor, you're a Bank of America
investor now," says Bill DeShurko, author of "The Naked Truth
About Your Money" (Penguin) and president/owner of 401 Advisor,
LLC in Centerville, Ohio. "And here's the concern: You've got a
bank that's in financial trouble. There's no question about
that; the stock market is not so stupid to value Bank of
America at $7 a share if they didn't have serious
problems."
Several brokerages are trimming their earnings estimates
for the company (see
include spinning off Merrill Lynch, a Chapter 11 restructuring
or placing all of the rotting mortgages into a new entity (see
Even the bulls who believe Bank of America can earn its way
out of its problems freely admit that the bank's stock is not
likely to do much the next several years. Says Australian hedge
fund manager John Hempton, whose Bronte Capital owns a sizable
stake in Bank of America: "I own a zombie bank."
IF YOU ARE A BANK OF AMERICA CUSTOMER
On the surface, Bank of America would seem, like Merrill
Lynch, to fall into what Waymire calls the "too big to die"
bracket. It serves about 58 million consumer and small business
relationships with approximately 5,700 retail banking offices,
17,800 ATMs and an online banking system with 30 million active
users, according to bank statistics.
Yet it also has one big, fat albatross on its balance
sheets: Countrywide Financial. Bank of America acquired
Countrywide for $4 billion, a deal that has proven a huge
headache not just in dollars and cents, but in terms of the
bank's reputation. "Basically all the mortgages that
Countrywide produced from 2004 to 2007 were excrement,"
Geracioti says. "The question is: What are Bank of America's
liabilities from Countrywide? Some say $100 billion, others
say, 'Who knows?' The liabilities could be ginormous. The
government is hassling the bank in a big way."
Bank of America has long held that Countrywide's problems
were it own doing. But on Sept. 2, the Federal Housing Finance
Agency sued 17 firms - including Bank of America and
Countrywide - for violations of federal securities laws in the
sale of mortgage-backed securities. In an 88-page filing, the
FHFA alleges that around 2005, top executives of Countrywide -
which it labels as a "notorious mortgage lender" for its
practice - "complained to each other at the time that BOA's
appetite for risky products was greater than that of
Countywide."
What does all of this mean for customers? Layoffs could
impact customer service, but chances are the bank will pull out
all of the stops to keep your business, which may include
slashing your mortgage rate or extending any existing credit
lines, assuming you have excellent credit scores.
Geracioti is a satisfied customer. The bank recently
lowered the interest rate on his credit card - "by a lot," he
says.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan. Editing by Lauren
Young)