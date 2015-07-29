ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch hires two more advisers from Barclays

July 29 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch said it had hired two private wealth advisers from the
recently sold U.S. wealth management unit of Barclays Plc
.
Jim Ertmann and Ben Foster will join Merrill's Private
Banking & Investment Group (PBIG) from Barclays Wealth
Management.
Ertmann and Foster, who jointly founded wealth management
business Ertmann-Foster Group in 2008, managed more than $800
million of client assets at Barclays.
Barclays was not immediately reachable for comment.
Last month, Merrill Lynch hired around 20 brokers, who
managed a combined $1.8 billion in assets at their previous
firms. The brokers included a dozen from Barclays Wealth
Management.
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management hired 187 advisers in the
quarter ended June 30, bringing its total adviser count to
14,370.
(Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)