ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch hires adviser from Morgan Stanley

Feb 10 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit said on Tuesday it hired financial adviser Haris Hot from Morgan Stanley for its Red Bank, New Jersey office.

Hot managed more than $223 million in assets at Morgan Stanley and had annual fees and commissions in excess of $883,200.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman could not immediately confirm the departure. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

