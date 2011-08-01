Merrill hires 7 advisers with $813 mln in assets

* Merrill adds brokers from Wells, UBS, Smith Barney
* Teams had $813 mln in assets, produced $5.5 mln revenue
NEW YORK Aug 1 Merrill Lynch, the second
largest U.S. brokerage by assets and financial advisers, on
Monday said it hired seven new advisers overseeing more than
$800 million in combined client assets.
Merrill, a unit of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), added Tony
Murphy and Lewis Matthews to its Walnut Creek, California,
office from Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N). The duo managed
$342.3 million in assets and generated $1.2 million in revenue
during the past year.
Also joining is the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, team of
Bernard Orbach, Erik Vatter and Matthew Groff from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, who together oversaw $225.7 million in
client assets and generated $2.1 million of commissions and
fees.
Michael Borza joined Merrill's Virginia Beach, Virginia,
office from UBS Wealth Management Americas UBSN.VX, where he
managed $174.3 million in assets and produced $1.01 million of
revenue.
Merrill last week also recruited Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney's (MS.N) (C.N) James Wolslager in Austin, Texas, adding
a broker with $70.9 million in assets and $1.15 million in
production.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone. Editing by Robert
MacMillan)