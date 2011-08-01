Merrill hires 7 advisers with $813 mln in assets

* Merrill adds brokers from Wells, UBS, Smith Barney

* Teams had $813 mln in assets, produced $5.5 mln revenue

NEW YORK Aug 1 Merrill Lynch, the second largest U.S. brokerage by assets and financial advisers, on Monday said it hired seven new advisers overseeing more than $800 million in combined client assets.

Merrill, a unit of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), added Tony Murphy and Lewis Matthews to its Walnut Creek, California, office from Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N). The duo managed $342.3 million in assets and generated $1.2 million in revenue during the past year.

Also joining is the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, team of Bernard Orbach, Erik Vatter and Matthew Groff from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, who together oversaw $225.7 million in client assets and generated $2.1 million of commissions and fees.

Michael Borza joined Merrill's Virginia Beach, Virginia, office from UBS Wealth Management Americas UBSN.VX, where he managed $174.3 million in assets and produced $1.01 million of revenue.

Merrill last week also recruited Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's (MS.N) (C.N) James Wolslager in Austin, Texas, adding a broker with $70.9 million in assets and $1.15 million in production. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone. Editing by Robert MacMillan)