Merrill hires $8 mln Credit Suisse broker team

* Merrill adds Credit Suisse team that generated $8 mln
* Merrill also hires $1.3 mln Wells Fargo team
By Joseph A. Giannone
Oct 31 Brokerage giant Merrill Lynch has hired
a team of Credit Suisse CSGN.VX financial advisers in Chicago
which generated $8 million of revenue in the past year and
managed $1.2 billion in client assets.
Bruce Lee and Jim Hoesley joins Merrill's high-end Private
Banking & Investment Group as private wealth advisers. Lee, a
top 100 adviser according to Barron's magazine for the past
five years, will also assume a national role in attracting more
"ultra high net worth" clients to Merrill.
Credit Suisse Private Banking did not immediately comment
on the move.
Parent company Credit Suisse Group in September said it was
reviewing its global private banking strategy, and some
industry executives speculate that the Swiss bank may sell or
pare down its U.S. broker-dealer, a business with higher
expenses and lower profitability than other bank sectors.
Merrill, the second-largest U.S. brokerage by assets and
financial advisers, also hired a trio of Wells Fargo Advisors
brokers in Savannah, Georgia. Chris Sotus, Mike McCullough, and
Alex Jarman as a team produced $1.3 million of fees and
commissions from clients with $257 million in assets at Wells
Fargo (WFC.N).
Lee's brokerage career stretches back to 1986, when he
joined Bear Stearns, and includes a stint at Lehman Brothers.
He also worked at Warburg Dillon Read in 1998, which became
part of UBS UBSN.VX through a merger that year. Lee jumped to
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) in 2000 and then again to Credit Suisse,
where he has worked since 2004.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Richard
Satran)