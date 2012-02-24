ON THE MOVE: Merrill Lynch manager exits, opens own practice

Feb 24 After a two-decade career at Merrill Lynch, veteran adviser and manager Brad Stratton has left the brokerage, now owned by Bank of America, to start his own independent practice.

For Stratton, 49, the move into the independent advisory space is a return to his advising roots, where he began his career at a small practice with his father back in the late 1980s.

"I always kept in touch with what was going on in that environment," Stratton said in an interview. "I was always that lone Merrill guy at the conferences for RIAs (registered investment advisers)."

Stratton left last Friday from Merrill, where he was a resident director managing 45 employees, 35 of which were financial advisers who generated about $17.5 million in annual revenue.

Stratton himself produced about $550,000 in annual revenue and managed $75 million in client assets.

He opened for business this week in his new office in Overland Park, Kansas, launching his firm with CONCERT Wealth Management, a start-up firm that works with independent advisers.

Stratton said he left Merrill due to a number of cultural and structural changes at the firm since Bank of America bought the brokerage three years ago.

New management led to restructuring of the firm's branch management system, which eliminated certain non-producing managerial roles, and consolidated offices.

Stratton said his new firm has the capacity to add about seven more financial advisers, he said.

Stratton's departure comes soon after Reuters reported last week that former complex director Stephen Bearden left Merrill for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after about 18 years at the firm.