MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch hires three advisers from UBS

Sept 15 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch hired three financial advisers from UBS Group AG
for its Manhattan East complex.
Harry Lewkowitz, who has more than 30 years of experience in
financial services, joined as a managing director, wealth
management adviser and senior portfolio manager on August 4.
Jeff Gersten and Jeffrey Schoenfeld joined as senior vice
presidents, senior financial advisers and senior portfolio
managers.
Gersten, who was a member of the Lewkowitz-Gersten Wealth
Management Group along with Lewkowitz, has more than 15 years of
experience, while Schoenfeld has 25 years of experience in
financial services.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)