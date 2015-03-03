MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires Lewis Steinberg from Credit Suisse - NYT

March 3 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit has hired Lewis Steinberg from Credit Suisse Group AG to serve as its in-house tax expert, the New York Times reported, citing an internal memo.

Steinberg will join Merrill Lynch in May as head of structured solutions for the American operations of the mergers business, the paper said. (nyti.ms/17MK4Jq)

Reuters could not immediately reach Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse for comment.

The hiring comes as tax considerations have played a big role in deals recently. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)