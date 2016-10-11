MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former Goldman Sachs banker Michael Duffy

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch hired Michael Duffy as a director and wealth strategist, to be based in Atlanta.
Duffy was previously a member of the strategic wealth advisory team at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
He will report to Stacy Allred, head of the strategic wealth advisory group and Michael Nies, southeast region director of Merrill's Private Banking and Investment Group.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.