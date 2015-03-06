ON THE MOVE-BofA Merrill Lynch hires advisers from UBS

March 6 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch unit said it hired financial adviser Robert Debbs and his
team from UBS Group AG for its Palm Beach, Florida
office.
Debbs and his six-person wealth management team managed more
than $500 million in assets at UBS and had about $3.1 million in
annual fees and commissions.
Debbs' team comprises Frederick Shapiro, Steven Colamarino,
and Albert David Hutzler as well as three client associates.
Before UBS, Debbs worked for Source Capital Group's
investment banking division.
UBS could not be immediately reached for comment on the
departures.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)