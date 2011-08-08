Young investors more leery of markets - Merrill

* People under 35 more worried about finances than elders

* Brokerages face challenge relating to next generation

* Merrill seeks advisers who can relate to younger clients

By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, Aug 8 While even wealthy Americans are concerned about how a struggling economy and rocky markets will affect their retirement plans, people in their 20s and 30s may be losing hope that investing can make them rich.

Many individuals with more than $250,000 to invest are worried they may not save enough money to sustain them for the rest of their lives, Merrill Lynch found in a quarterly survey. Respondents cited economic weakness and roller-coaster markets, along with rising healthcare and college costs,

Those fears are stronger among people 25 to 34 years old, whose investing careers began with the bursting Internet bubble in 2000 and which were set back again by the crash of 2008.

Merrill found that 94 percent of Americans aged 18 to 34 worried whether their savings would last their lifetimes, versus 63 percent of respondents 35 and older.

Likewise, 78 percent of young investors worried about how the economy might impact their goals, versus half of older investors.

Merrill says younger investors are more leery of the markets and pose a challenge for brokerages.

"Younger adults are far more concerned about their financial futures than older Americans," Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) wealth management division president Sallie Krawcheck said in a statement. "This puts a spotlight on a need to meet this next generation on their terms."

Those fears were likely exacerbated last week as stocks sank from their April highs into correction territory. Investors rushed for the exits amid worries about the U.S. economy and Europe's debt woes. Late on Friday, Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of its AAA credit rating, sending the markets into uncharted waters.

As markets see-sawed wildly on Friday, Krawcheck and Merrill's U.S. wealth management boss, John Thiel, canceled a teleconference scheduled for Monday to discuss the survey. "Sallie and those guys are so focused on advisers right now they don't have time for the call," a Bank of America spokesman said.

The survey, conducted over two weeks in mid-June, did not offer much encouraging news.

It found that more than half of those polled do not expect to receive enough of an inheritance to fund their retirement, while 28 percent expect no inheritance at all.

More than a third described themselves as "conservative" investors, drawn to bonds, bank deposits and money market accounts.

The survey highlights some challenges facing brokerages, including bringing in new, younger clients who can replace millions of Baby Boomers now reaching retirement age.

Advisers as a group are aging, too, and nearing retirement. Merrill expects to train more than 1,800 newcomers to Wall Street this year, as well as recruit experienced advisers who can "connect through the age spectrum," Thiel, who leads Merrill's 16,000 brokers, said in an interview last week.

"We have to increase the bandwidth in our teams," he said.

That includes adding newer advisers to existing teams, to help connect with younger members of multiple-generation accounts. Merrill said 62 percent of financial advisers work with several members of a family.

"We're trying to sensitize advisers to the generational differences within families, each of which may think differently and need a different approach," he said. "Advisers need to be nimble and more sensitive to life cycles, to make sure they suggest the right solutions."

Traditionally, trainees were not highly valued because they did not have a lucrative book of business. But with their tech savvy and potential for connecting with the children of older clients, young advisers may find themselves in greater demand.

Brokers may find this next generation of investors prefers texting, Tweeting and managing their accounts online to phone calls and office visits.

Merrill, Thiel said, has been rolling out applications for smartphones and other mobile devices, and will likely approve more liberal use of social media such as LinkedIn and Twitter starting next year. (Reporting by Joseph Giannone; editing by John Wallace)