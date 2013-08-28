UPDATE 1-BofA's Merrill to settle racial bias suit for $160 million

By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON Aug 28 Brokerage firm Merrill Lynch
has agreed to pay $160 million to settle a class-action race
discrimination lawsuit brought by a longtime U.S. employee, an
attorney for the plaintiffs confirmed on Wednesday.
More than 1,200 current and former Merrill Lynch employees
could be eligible to take part in the settlement, one of the
largest sums obtained from an employer in a race bias lawsuit.
Since the lawsuit was filed in 2005, Merrill Lynch was
acquired by Bank of America Corp, where it is now the
bank's wealth management unit.
Preliminary settlement terms will be presented to a federal
judge at a hearing on Sept. 3, said Suzanne Bish, one of the
Stowell & Friedman attorneys representing the workers.
"We are working toward a very positive resolution of a
lawsuit filed in 2005 and enhancing opportunities for African
American financial advisers," Bank of America spokesman Bill
Halldin said, declining to comment further on the status or
specifics of the case.
Lead plaintiff George McReynolds, a black broker who has
worked for Merrill Lynch for 30 years, sued his employer, saying
it had a segregated workforce, including policies that steered
black brokers into clerical positions and reassigned their
accounts to white workers.
At the time McReynolds filed the lawsuit, 2 percent of the
brokers at Merrill Lynch were black, despite a 30-year-old
consent decree it had signed with the U.S. Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission that required the brokerage to increase
its proportion of black brokers to 6.5 percent.
Though the Nashville, Tennessee office where McReynolds
worked had grown to employ 65 to 70 brokers, there were never
more than three black brokers at any time, the lawsuit stated.
Office mangers resisted McReynolds' attempts to recruit and
retain diverse candidates and forced him into a partnership with
a "white rookie" that was "highly detrimental" to his career,
McReynolds reported.
McReynolds suffered a series of early setbacks in bringing
the lawsuit. The federal judge in Chicago handling the case
denied a motion to certify it as a class action, a ruling that
was affirmed by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the
U.S. Supreme Court. The Stowell & Friedman attorneys
representing McReynolds tried again after the high court's 2011
ruling in Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. Betty Dukes, et al.
Though the justices in that case said the Wal-Mart workers
bringing a gender discrimination lawsuit against the retailer
could not move forward as a class, Stowell & Friedman's Bish
said she and her partners saw an opportunity to differentiate
the Merrill Lynch matter.
"Factually, our case was much different," Bish said. "We
read the Wal-Mart decision and our legal team said, 'Hey, we
have to go back to the court.'"
Seventh Circuit Judge Richard Posner agreed, citing Wal-Mart
v. Dukes in his decision to certify a class of current and
former Merrill Lynch brokers. The Supreme Court declined to hear
the brokerage's appeal of that decision, leaving Posner's
determination intact.
Bish credited the "tenacity" of McReynolds and other
plaintiffs in arriving at the proposed settlement. She said they
would work with Merrill Lynch to improve the advancement
opportunities available to minority brokers.
"Giving class representatives a seat at the table is rather
unheard of, and we are hopeful it will make all the difference
and credit Merrill Lynch for taking that bold step," Bish said.
Stowell & Friedman previously negotiated the 1998 settlement
of a class-action gender discrimination lawsuit against Merrill
Lynch that resulted in class-wide diversity initiatives at the
brokerage. It also ended the brokerage's policy of mandatory
arbitration for civil rights claims brought by employees.
More than $250 million has been paid out to date to current
and former female brokers who were eligible to participate in
the settlement, according to the firm's website.
The case is McReynolds v. Merrill Lynch & Co Inc, U.S.
District Court Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:05-cv-06583.