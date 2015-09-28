ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch forms wealth management group

LME's pitch for share of gold market faces bumpy ride
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures
Sept 28 BofA Merrill Lynch said four financial advisers joined wealth management adviser Emily O'Connell and her team to form OAKS Wealth Management Group.
Bob Krumholz and Becca Siegel, who were senior financial advisers at Merrill Lynch, had $1.8 million in production and $270 million in assets under management last year.
Jennifer Kim and McGee Jacobson, who joined from Wells Fargo , worked as investment analyst and registered senior client associate, respectively.
The new wealth management group will be based in Austin, Texas. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.