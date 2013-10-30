Merrimack cancer drug fails mid-stage study, shares fall

Oct 30 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its cancer drug failed to meet the main goal of a mid-stage
study in patients with advanced ovarian cancers.
Shares of the company fell 10 percent in premarket trading.
The drug, used in combination with an approved chemotherapy
drug, paclitaxel, failed to improve survival without the cancer
progressing in the overall patient population compared with
paclitaxel alone.
The combination also showed adverse events, including an
increase in incidence of diarrhea and vomiting compared with
paclitaxel alone.
The study tested the drug, codenamed MM-121, in patients
with metastatic or recurrent ovarian cancer, fallopian tube
cancer or primary peritoneal cancer who were resistant to
previous treatment or did not respond to it.
Merrimack shares were down at $3.05 before the bell.