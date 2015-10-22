Merrimack Pharma's cancer drug wins FDA approval

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
Oct 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Merrimack Pharmaceutical Inc's pancreatic cancer therapy, Onivyde, making it the company's first approved drug.
Onivyde, when used in combination with chemotherapy drugs 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) and leucovorin, is intended to treat metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have failed to respond to treatment with chemo drug gemcitabine. (1.usa.gov/1kvFKVt)
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.