Merrimack Pharma's cancer drug wins FDA approval

Oct 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Merrimack Pharmaceutical Inc's pancreatic cancer therapy, Onivyde, making it the company's first approved drug.

Onivyde, when used in combination with chemotherapy drugs 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) and leucovorin, is intended to treat metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have failed to respond to treatment with chemo drug gemcitabine. (1.usa.gov/1kvFKVt)

(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)