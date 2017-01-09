UPDATE 2-France's Ipsen to buy Merrimack's pancreatic cancer drug, assets in $1 bln deal

(Adds details, background)
Jan 9 French drugmaker Ipsen SA said on
Monday it would buy some assets of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
, including pancreatic cancer drug Onivyde, for up to $1
billion, barely a month after the U.S. company stopped a breast
cancer drug trial.
The deal would give Merrimack the resources to fund the
development of three new compounds targeting pancreatic, lung,
and other types of cancers. It would boost Ipsen's portfolio,
which has traditionally focused on endocrinology.
Ipsen will pay $575 million at the closing of the deal and
up to $450 million more, contingent on some approvals for
Onivyde in the United States.
Ipsen would get U.S. commercialization rights for Onivyde
and Merrimack's current licensing agreements with Shire Plc
outside the United States and with PharmaEngine Inc
for Taiwan.
However, Merrimack said it will retain up to $33 million in
milestone payments pursuant to its licensing deal with Shire.
The French company would also buy Merrimack's generic
version of ovarian cancer treatment doxorubicin hydrochloride
liposome injection, marketed as Doxil, in the United States.
The deal includes Merrimack's commercial and manufacturing
assets, Ipsen said.
Merrimack's chief executive resigned in October as it
embarked on a restructuring, including job cuts to save costs
and focus on research and development.
Merrimack said it plans to return at least $200 million to
stockholders through a special cash dividend of about $1.54 per
common share. It will also return all of the expected $450
million payment to shareholders.
Upon completion of the deal, Merrimack would have about 80
employees, just a fifth of its strength prior to the
restructuring initiated in October.
The deal, to be funded by Ipsen's existing cash and lines of
credit, would be dilutive to the drugmaker's earnings in 2017
but will add to earnings from 2018, the company said.
MTS Health Partners LP and Dechert LLP advised Ipsen on the
deal. BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
were advisers to Merrimack.
Reuters reported the deal earlier on Sunday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
